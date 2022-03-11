Rapid City couple donates 15 acres for city park

A couple hopes land they have donated for a park will preserve wooded land near downtown Rapid City.

Phillip and Yvonne Weger have gifted 14.9 acres of land to Rapid City to become the future Highland Park. The land is within walking distance of the new KC Lofts Apartments, South Dakota Mines and the eastern corridor of the downtown.

Phillip moved to Rapid City in 1984 after taking summer vacations here. A favorite memory is the walks he took with his dog along Skyline Drive. By donating the land with the intent of it becoming a park, the Wegers want to protect if from development and allow others to enjoy it as they have in the past.

“Agriculture is the main income source for South Dakota. Tourism is second. People come to the Black Hills to see its beauty. That’s what attracts tourism,” he said. “It makes me ill that the Hills are being developed. People don’t come here to see subdivisions and strip malls and convenience stores.”

The Wegers now divide their time between their homes in Rapid City and in Lake Havasu City, Ariz. The Wegers initially began trying to transform the land into a park themselves.

“I was able to purchase the property and stop further development,” Phillip said. “What I wanted to do is stop development. I’m sort of anti-development.”

Creating a park themselves on their acreage proved too time-consuming and daunting. The couple hired Rapid City landscape architecture firm Wyss Associates, Inc. to develop a master plan for turning the land into Highland Park. The master plan proposes amenities that includes a trail about a mile long, benches, a restroom and picnic shelters.

Pat Wyss, president of Wyss Associates, Inc., said the master plan envisions a park similar to Skyline Wilderness Area. The land is a nice wooded open area, he said.

“This would be primarily a neighborhood park with a couple of parking spaces. It’s primarily where you would walk and hike and bike to it. It will be an important open space in that neighborhood,” Wyss said.

The master plan also proposes walking trail loops with educational features to highlight petrified wood and historic artifacts the Wegers have amassed.

Phillip Weger collected railroad paraphernalia, antique agricultural equipment and other artifacts, along with petrified wood. Those collections are included with donation of the land, Wyss said, and the master plan includes an interpretive area that looks at the history of this area.

“My acquisitions exceeded my ability to continue to develop the park. I didn’t have time to work on the acres,” Phillip Weger said. “I just gave the land to the city and they can develop it using Pat’s master plan if they so choose.”

The timeline of developing Highland Park will be determined by the city parks department, Wyss said.

Rapid City Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Biegler said the city doesn’t have a timeline yet of when the land might be developed into a park.

“One of the beautiful things about this property is that it is adjacent to another 12-1/2 acres that the city owns on that hillside where there are some water reservoirs,” Biegler said. “So, in essence, this could become quite a large neighborhood park facility by combining the two parcels.”

The Highland Park master plan developed by Wyss Associates, Inc., doesn’t include the 12-1/2 acres owned by the city.

“In terms of trails and that sort of thing, that’s something we would be looking at when it comes time to do any improvements up there,” Biegler said. “We don’t have a date for when we’d be doing any of the development up there. It will probably be as funding becomes available.”

“The (Wegers’ land) was just accepted (by the city). We have to sit down internally and plan that out,” he said.

“I think everybody realized it was a generous donation and certainly opens up a possibility for a park centrally located in the middle of downtown where it’s easily accessible to the residential area in Signal Heights and also the downtown area, and with all the growth happening downtown, both residential and business growth, I can see there would be a lot more individuals taking advantage of the trail system up there,” Biegler said.

