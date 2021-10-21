Rapid City couple identified as two killed in Sunday crash

Two Rapid City adults have been identified as those who died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon south of Rapid City, according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety.

Mark Cook, Jr., 31, and Kayla Hamer, 30 were the occupants in a 2018 Kia Niro who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their five-year-old boy in the backseat was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release states.

The adults were wearing seat belts. The seat belt use of the juvenile is unclear. The crash was reported at 1:16 p.m. Sunday.

"Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Kia Niro had stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Upper Spring Creek Road and South Dakota Highway 79," the release states. "The Kia drove into the intersection where it collided with a 2012 GMC Yukon which was southbound on Highway 79."

The Yukon's 16-year-old driver, Megan Walker of Oral, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital, while her 14-year-old female passenger was not injured. Both girls were wearing seat belts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

