Rapid City deer feed over 22,300 meals to those in need

A coordinated effort between local non-profits, Rapid City and state agencies helped reduce an overabundance of deer within the Rapid City limits this past winter and produced healthy red meat for the many families in need in our area.
All deer were tested for CWD before processing. While hunger is a problem in our area, it has become even more prevalent during this pandemic so the timing of getting this healthy burger to the food banks has been a blessing.
South Dakota Sportsmen Against Hunger (SAH) worked to raise funds to support the processing of these deer. Piedmont Cutting Edge Meats processed the game this year at a reduced rate and Feeding South Dakota picked the meat up for distribution to those families that are in need. Before the pandemic, one in five families struggled to feed their families in South Dakota. The South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department oversaw this deer reduction and donation program, and helped with expenses also.
SAH wants to thank the Sportsmen of South Dakota who contribute cash to the program annually. They help support this city program along with the taxpayers of Rapid City. Two local conservation groups, the Black Hills Sportsmen Club and the Isaack Walton League, have also donated $1000 each to help pay processing,
The South Dakota Sportsmen Against Hunger program was founded in 1991 and is a statewide program with many processors, pantries and food banks across South Dakota. SAH will hit the one million pounds mark this next season in donated game.
City harvested deer have become one of the primary sources of healthy meat. Sioux Falls, Custer, Whitewood and Ellsworth currently also harvest overabundant deer. In addition, hunters donate part or all their harvest in the fall and also run a clean-out-your-freezer food drive in many communities. Deer, elk, pheasants, and antelope are donated as well as Canada geese at certain times of the year. Wind Cave National Park has also become a source of donated game with its elk reduction program.
Again, a big thanks to Mayor Allender, the RC Parks Department and the SD Game Fish and Parks department for working well together on this important project.
This is an expensive program and half of the costs to run this program were covered by three local non-profits. This was a great example of getting many people together to create an outcome the benefits many people. A win-win by reducing the over population of deer that cause car and property damage and feeding the many people who go hungry in our area.
Please consider donating game or funds to this great program. More info can be found at www.feedtheneedsd.com
