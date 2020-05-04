Rapid City deer feed over 22,300 meals to those in need

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A coordinated effort between local non-profits, Rapid City and state agencies helped reduce an overabundance of deer within the Rapid City limits this past winter and produced healthy red meat for the many families in need in our area.

All deer were tested for CWD before processing. While hunger is a problem in our area, it has become even more prevalent during this pandemic so the timing of getting this healthy burger to the food banks has been a blessing.

South Dakota Sportsmen Against Hunger (SAH) worked to raise funds to support the processing of these deer. Piedmont Cutting Edge Meats processed the game this year at a reduced rate and Feeding South Dakota picked the meat up for distribution to those families that are in need. Before the pandemic, one in five families struggled to feed their families in South Dakota. The South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department oversaw this deer reduction and donation program, and helped with expenses also.

SAH wants to thank the Sportsmen of South Dakota who contribute cash to the program annually. They help support this city program along with the taxpayers of Rapid City. Two local conservation groups, the Black Hills Sportsmen Club and the Isaack Walton League, have also donated $1000 each to help pay processing,