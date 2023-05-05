Beginning May 8, the WSR-88D radar operated by the National Weather Service in Rapid City will be down for approximately five days for the replacement of the generator, fuel tanks, and accompanying components.

This activity is important to support the radar’s operation during periods of commercial power outages, especially during hazardous weather.

This generator update is the last of five major projects of the NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program, a series of upgrades and replacements that will keep our nation’s radars viable into the 2030’s. NOAA National Weather Service, the United States Air Force, and the Federal Aviation Administration are investing $150 million in the seven-year program. The previous projects were the installation of the new signal processor, transmitter refurbishment, pedestal refurbishment, and equipment shelter replacement.

The nationwide Service Life Extension Program will be completed this year.

During the downtime, adjacent radars at Bismarck, North Dakota; Aberdeen, South Dakota; North Platte (Thedford), Nebraska; and Cheyenne, Wyoming can be viewed here: https://radar.weather.gov. Data from a single radar can be viewed by going to the “Select View” menu option then clicking on “Local Radar." A radar mosaic loop is also available at this page.

The Rapid City WSR-88D is part of a network of 159 operational radars. The Radar Operations Center in Norman, Oklahoma, provides lifecycle management and support for all WSR-88Ds.