Rapid City edges Sandy, Oregon in 1st Babe Ruth World Series game

Ethan Wilson scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the bottom of the fifth inning as Rapid City edged Sandy, Oregon 2-1 in its first pool play game of the Babe Ruth 13-15 World Series on Saturday in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Rapid City tallied only four hits in the defensive game. Wilson, Ian Beer, Jackson Dial and William Waddell earned knocks, all singles, while Dial picked up an RBI and Hanzlik scored a run.

Dial also served as starting pitcher and threw a complete game, surrendering one run on three hits while striking out nine and walking one on 95 pitches.

Rapid City plays Bridgewater, New Jersey on Sunday.