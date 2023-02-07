An unknown attacker gained access to the email credentials of a Rapid City employee on Tuesday morning, prompting a response from the City's IT Director.

A Rapid City Fire Department email was accessed, allowing the hacker to send emails from an official city account.

"No access to any city data or systems other than web email were detected," said Rapid City IT Director Jim Gilbert in an email. "The email sent by the attacker was an attempt to get users to enter their user name and password so they could gain access to other systems."

Gilbert said anyone that received an email, clicked the link and entered a username and password is at risk for a similar compromise and should contact their IT department immediately. Anyone that received the email but deleted it without clicking the link should be on the lookout for similar phishing emails over the next few days.

Gilbert suggested reading guidance from the Federal Trade Commission on similar scams, available here: consumer.ftc.gov.