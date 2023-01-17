Rapid City escapee back in custody

A state prisoner who escaped from a community assignment in Rapid City almost two months ago was arrested Tuesday in Rapid City, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections.
Trevor Chipps, 39, who was serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County and distribution of a controlled substance from Pennington County, did not return from his assignment to the Rapid City Minimum Center at his scheduled time on Nov. 23.
Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
Chipps is currently held at the Pennington County Jail on his previous drug charges, a warden's hold and a second-degree escape hold. He is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
