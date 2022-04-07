Rapid City fastest growing metro area in Midwest, according to Census Bureau

Rapid City is the fastest growing metropolitan area in the Midwest, the 36th fastest growing metropolitan area in the United States and is among the top 8% nationwide, according to information released this week by Elevate Rapid City.

The data comes from the Census Bureau’s Annual Estimates of the Resident Population for metropolitan statistical areas. Rapid City’s growth is outpacing cities in the region including Sioux Falls, Billings, Mont., and Fort Collins, Colo. Rapid City also is growing faster than larger metropolitan areas such as Phoenix, San Antonio, Dallas, Reno and Charlotte, N.C.

“With our world-class mountain biking, trails within a walking distance of downtown, a burgeoning brew-pub and coffee scene and more, it’s not a surprise to us here in West River that Rapid City would be one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the entire country,” Tom Johnson, Elevate Rapid City president and CEO, said Wednesday.

Census data shows that from 2020 to 2021, Rapid City grew by 1.90%, a pace triple the national average of 0.35%. Johnson said eight to 10 people now are moving to the Black Hills every day and the growth is not going to stop. In the next 10 years, Elevate Rapid City anticipates about 30,000 people will move to the region.

“Growth is going to be everywhere. We’re seeing interest in all points in the Black Hills, whether it’s the Northern Hills, Southern Hills, Hermosa, Black Hawk, Box Elder,” he said. “We are seeing unprecedented growth. We’re seeing developers coming from all over.”

“We’re growing faster than Sioux Falls,” Johnson said. “Bismarck is behind us, Omaha is behind us. We’re growing faster than Billings. … Over the last decade we’ve seen the growth of our friends in Sioux Falls, and it will be interesting to see how much faster we can grow in this next decade.”

Sioux Falls is ranked 45th, while St. George, Utah, is listed as the fastest growing metropolitan area.

A desire for a work-life balance is one reason Johnson believes Rapid City is eclipsing Sioux Falls in terms of growth. In the past, he said, factors such as the credit card industry and proximity to major interstates fueled growth in Sioux Falls. The COVID-19 pandemic put renewed focus on having quality of life as well as a job.

“Now more and more workers and companies are putting their quality of life ahead of industry clusters. Sioux Falls … will never be able to catch up to us in our natural environment. It’s magical. People want to be here. It’s got world-class mountain biking and hiking and fly fishing,” Johnson said. “If you’re thinking quality of life, you want to be in a place like Rapid City. There are very few communities that have (M Hill) 20 to 30 miles of mountain biking within a three-minute walk of downtown.”

Natural amenities aside, Johnson praised the air service at Rapid City Regional Airport, and Elevate Rapid City’s economic development director, Matt Brunner, said Rapid City’s technology and education sectors will contribute to continued growth.

“We believe our strategy of focusing on the technology that comes out of South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in addition to the talent pipeline of graduates from Black Hills State University, Western Dakota Tech and Oglala Lakota College will continue to make us an educational magnet for years to come. We are having conversations every day with companies to bring in those quality, high-paying jobs to retain the talent developing here at home,” Brunner said.

Ultimately, Johnson said, the goal is to create a region where “grandparents and grandkids can live in the same town and grandkids don’t have to go off to Minneapolis or Denver for a job.”

Johnson and Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender both believe well-planned development needs to go hand-in-hand with the growth that’s occurring and will continue, especially at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

“The incoming B-21 mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base already prompted discussions for how we can ensure quality growth for our community,” said Johnson. “Hundreds of loft apartment complexes are being built in our walkable, dog-friendly downtown. Developers are working hard to fill our housing needs as Elevate continues to help our local business community expand to meet the needs of a growing customer base.”

“We’re going to get this growth and we have to figure out what we want to do with it,” Johnson said. “Growth for growth’s sake is not the goal of Elevate. Development is what we’re after. Development is about making sure our citizens are healthy, happy and able to pursue the American dream. That means good parks, schools, air service, green space, roads, awesome recreational opportunities, a great downtown. As we get growth, we have to make sure we’re focusing on development as well.”

Planning for the development of housing, roads, telecommunications, air service and other services needs to be a region-wide collaborative effort, Johnson said.

“The counties and Rapid City and Box Elder and Summerset and Black Hawk and the base get on the same page with respect to regional planning for infrastructure, the better” to preserve the quality of life people want, Johnson said.

Allender believes overall, Rapid City’s growth is a positive thing, but he said the changes to the city and region will come with growing pains.

“There is currently a housing shortage and so realistically, we can only grow as fast as homes and housing units can be built. Growing pains might come in terms of finding available lots … and contractors who will be able to commit to projects, and rising material costs,” Allender said. “Ultimately, at some point there will need to be incremental additions to public safety staff and other supportive services to augment our existing employees.”

Though housing will remain the greatest challenge as the region grows, Allender is hopeful the growth will be a boon for the region’s employers.

“Hopefully, some of the individuals (moving here and) working here will be willing to participate in the labor market. There’s a lot of businesses including the city of Rapid City that are looking for employees and we’re hoping to experience a higher number of applicants with growth over time,” Allender said.

