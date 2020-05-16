Rapid City Fire Chief announces retirement

Rod Seals was appointed by Mayor Allender to serve as the 18th Fire Chief in the history of the Rapid City Fire Department on January 12, 2018. He was sworn-in to the position on January 16, 2018. During his 25-year career, Seals has served in several capacities. He was a member of the RCFD Specialty Rescue Team, Captain at Fire Station 8 at the Rapid City Regional Airport, Battalion Chief, Fire Operations Chief, and served as interim Fire Chief after the retirement of Mike Maltaverne.

In his letter to Mayor Allender, Seals acknowledged that budget concerns were the catalyst behind his decision to retire in the coming weeks. “The forecasted budget ‘crisis’ has me very concerned”, he wrote. “And since I am the highest-paid city employee that is eligible to retire, not doing so would be hypocritical on my part, especially when given orders to encourage those that can retire to do so in order to lessen our payroll expenses”, Seals continued. Seals said that he hopes that, through his retirement, money will be saved that “will help to stave off any potential future layoffs of employees.”