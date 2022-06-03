Rapid City Fire Department celebrates fire academy graduates

The Rapid City Fire Department celebrated the graduation of three new firefighters from the fire academy on Friday.

The three graduates: Styles Inmon, 35, Dayton Butler, 33, and Austin Goddard, 25, ran with 16 other firefighters from Fire Station 1 on Main Street to Seventh Street and looped back to the station via St. Joseph Street in the morning for the celebratory graduation run. The official graduation for friends and family was held at 2 p.m. at the Journey Museum.

The recruits were hired to help with the department’s increasing call volume, as well as to help fill vacancies, according to a RCFD press release. Shift operations will start on Sunday, June 5th.

Training instructor Lt. Scott Jungck said the firefighters who joined the graduates on the run chose to participate off-duty because the event was important to them.

“It brings the new recruits and it brings the firefighters on the floor together in a little bit of camaraderie, physical camaraderie,” Jungck said. “There were some people that have been here for a year, and there are people here that have been here for 24 years.”

The 8-12 week fire academy trains recruits on structural fires, wildland firefighting, hazmat basics, rescue basics, and emergency medical services to state standards requirements and National Pro Board Standards, which certifies firefighters nationwide for structural firefighting and hazmat operations.

“If they ever decide to take another career somewhere else, that's got reciprocity nationwide,” Jungck said.

Jungck said trainees also learn the specifics of working at RCFD and what, how, and why the department follows certain procedures.

“Every town is unique, every city is unique, every district’s unique,” he said. “The main thing is we have a huge wildland urban interface, so that’s houses in the woods, woods in the city, so that’s one of the unique factors of Rapid City we teach them about.”

For this particular group of graduates — one of the smallest groups the department put through the academy — what stood out to Jungck through training was their ability to take direction.

“It makes me feel like I'm a good instructor so that I don’t have to keep repeating myself five, six, seven times. If you think about our job, we don’t have the time to do that. We give you an assignment, you need to do that assignment to the best of your ability,” he said. “That's why I'm looking forward to these three graduating, to see that go forward and to see them grow up and be leaders in this fire department.”

Inmon, Butler and Goddard all started at volunteer departments, so the training was a continuation rather than a starting line.

Styles Inmon

Inmon’s experience in the military as a combat engineer who was deployed to Afghanistan drew him to firefighting.

“One of the things you don’t get in everyday work life is the camaraderie, the brotherhood, the sense of purpose and belonging to something bigger than yourself. Service gives me purpose,” Inmon said.

He volunteered for the last two and a half years at the Black Hawk Fire Department and worked part time for about a year with the Box Elder Fire Department. Inmon said while volunteer departments still train as much as they can with the resources available, there can be constraints that paid departments don’t have.

“Here in a career paid department, our job is to train to be ready, so that’s our profession. Unfortunately, sometimes funding with volunteer departments isn’t there for some of the good training. People work everyday jobs, and sometimes the training is scarce just because of time,” Inmon said.

Through the training, Inmon said he learned the way RCFD operates.

“It’s definitely right in line with all the standards of NFPA,” he said.

Dayton Butler

Butler volunteered at a northeast volunteer fire department for two years before the fire academy at RCFD. He had planned to join the military, but that ended up not working out. After working as a retail manager and then safety personal in the oilfields of North Dakota, he made the decision to look elsewhere.

“I started exploring other options. I found out my grandfather was in the fire service down in Texas, so I am following in his footsteps,” Butler said. “Once I got on the volunteer department and started seeing what the job was, I learned how rewarding it was. It was a lot of hard work, but it’s definitely rewarding being a part of that.”

Butler said the training at RCFD's fire academy was more in-depth than his time at a volunteer department.

“When you get all day to do it, you get a lot of repetition and you learn your skills, and you can execute them blindfolded basically,” he said.

Even though the group’s first shift is Sunday, they’re not done learning yet.

“We are still in training. We have a probationary period of one year, and throughout that year, we will still be learning and knowing what the trucks do. We are trained to do firefighting but knowing where the tools are and everything else comes with time,” he said.

Austin Goddard

Goddard, the youngest of the group, is also the newest to the firefighting profession.

“I volunteer in Spearfish,” Goddard said. “I started seven months ago.”

Originally from Arizona, Goddard worked as a whitewater guide in Cody, Wyoming and then worked ski patrol at Terry Peak before fire caught his eye.

“It’s an awesome opportunity, a very cool job, so pretty excited about that. I did have a couple other individuals that I know that have been in this profession, and they only had great things to say about it, so that’s what got me interested,” Goddard said.

Goddard echoed his colleagues that the training is more in-depth.

“Shout out to the people that volunteer, they work just as hard, but now we’re able to kind of get a little bit more in-depth with technique and with learning how to properly do everything,” he said. “With volunteer, they give you the basics, and it’s kind of up to you to take it to that next step if you want, but here it’s always hands on. They’re always helping you. They’re always trying to get you to that next step.”

The department will be opening another application process this fall for 15 positions. Jungck said that anyone who is interested should apply. Applicants need to be 18, have a driver’s license and a clean record.

“This is a great job. It’s got great benefits,” Jungck said. “You get to do really cool stuff all day, all night. And you help the community save lives. What better job could you want? It’s serving the community, helping others. If you want that kind of job, please, please, please apply. Go to the city website. Apply there. If you apply, we will contact you. ”

