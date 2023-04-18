The Rapid City Fire Department — which usually focuses on putting out fires — was the source of some smoke floating in the air in Rapid City Tuesday.

The department's Wildfire Mitigation Crew conducted a controlled burn to reduce fire fuels and invasive plants growing in ditches as summer — and fire season — approached.

In 2022, over 14,000 acres across South Dakota burned in wildfires.

Tuesday's controlled burn spanned about 5 to 10 acres, according to Lt. Eric O'Connor, Rapid City Fire Department Fire and Life Safety Division and Wildland Fire. It began near the railroad tracks by the Rapid City Skate Park, and was scheduled to continue to Runnings on East Anamosa Street, depending on conditions.

O'Connor said the land was land selected because of the high-risk vegetation as well as kids and homeless populations frequenting the area.

"Numbers show we have several fires in these areas every year," O'Connor said.

The land within the burn area belongs to the city, the Rapid City, Pierre, & Eastern Railroad, and Runnings.

"We really battle a lot of that — ownership, this person wants this, or this agency doesn't allow it, so this is really cool. We can just go and not worry about a property line," he said.

The controlled burn removes evasive non-native grasses, which grow and die early in the year, creating fuel for wildfires in the summer months. Native grasses and forbs — herbaceous flowering plants — grow and turn green later in the year, making them more resistant to fire, O'Conner said.

"We're knocking back the non-native species and then trying to promote the native species of grasses and forbs," he said.

A water engine stayed nearby as the crew used torches to burn dried grass in the ditch. O'Connor said a lot goes into selecting when to do a controlled burn, and the window this year was narrow.

"Just a couple weeks ago, we were digging out two feet of snow," O'Conner said. "Then when we get into the green up, everything turns real green, then it's not very good to carry fire."

The exact day for a controlled burn is selected based on weather, and Tuesday was picked because of low winds and relatively low temperatures.

"We've been talking to the weather service for days, picking this day versus that day," O'Connor said. "We have one of our crew members every hour taking environmental observations, fuel moistures, relative humidity, all those types of things."

The department has about 10 other controlled burns planned in the city and surrounding areas "as environmental conditions allow."

"We'll just do what we can," O'Connor said.