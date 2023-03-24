The Rapid City Fire Department celebrated the addition of 10 recruits to the department on Friday morning with a run through downtown Rapid City and the burning of their fire academy recruit shirts.

David Riley, Hugo Estes, Ascher Lindemann, Carlos Beascochea, Ashly Franco-Perez, Garrett Monroe, Benjamin Hickel, Dylan Cornelius, John Ott and Clayton Martinez completed 12 weeks of training in structure fire, wildland fire, rescue, hazmat and EMS.

The recruits ran from Fire Station 1 on Main Street to 7th Street and headed back to the station by way of St. Joseph Street and East Boulevard. Once back at the station, the recruits burned their red t-shirts signifying their transition into full-time firefighters.

Journeyman Firefighter Medic Donavin Neugebauer, one of the instructors for the department's fire training academy, said the recruits include locals and transplants from both coasts.

"We've got a good diversity of people from all over the country," Neugebauer said. "They're gonna help increase our knowledge and experience that we already have here."

Monroe moved to Rapid City from Wyoming to work at the RCFD after graduating with a degree in fire science and working as a wildland firefighter for eight years with federal agencies.

"I always thought I'd eventually step away from that role and go to the structure side. I accomplished the kind of things I wanted to do in wildland, and it kind of fit my life right now where I'm at," said Monroe, who has a wedding planned in May.

For the next four years, the new firefighters will be at the apprenticeship rank as they continue to train and collect additional certification before moving on to the journeyman rank.

"The 12 weeks is just getting a base knowledge," Neugebauer said. "The training never stops until the day you retire."

"It feels like we're kind of at a base of a mountain though. We've got a lot of learning to do and a lot of specialized training ahead of us," Monroe said. "We just finished the last of the approach. We've still got the climb to do."

The recruits' first day officially on the job as firefighters is Sunday.

The department holds two training academies a year. In 2022, three recruits completed the first academy and 12 completed the second academy, according to the department's annual report.

According to a press release from the RCFD, the recruits were hired to help with an increase in call volume and to fill vacancies. In 2022, the department responded to a record 21,494 calls, a 0.5% increase from 2021.