The Rapid City Fire Department responded to a small grass fire near North Spruce Street around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post by RCFD, witnesses spotted two juveniles running from the scene.
Crews arriving found a quarter acre of slow-burning grass; a total of 1.36 acres were burnt. Additional overgrown grass and dead material were handled at the same time due to environmental concerns and fire activity.
RCFD reminds people that despite recent moisture, it is still dry and fires can spread quickly.
The fire was human-caused, according to RCFD.
