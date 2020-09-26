Rapid City firefighters control blaze at apartment complex

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City Fire responded to a structure fire at the LaCrosse Estates apartments Saturday shortly before noon.

Three trucks responded to the third-floor fire on a balcony on the west side of building 749 on East Anamosa Street. Batallion Chief Brian Povandra said when the department arrived, the fire was spreading toward the roof.

"The guys got a good knockdown on it, so the only damage is to the balcony and just a little bit of the roof," he said.

Povandra said if the fire was not contained quickly, it could have gotten a lot worse since Rapid City is under a red flag warning for wind and fire at noon Saturday.

He said the warning includes surrounding grasslands in the area. He said if a fire does start, it could spread rapidly due to the windy and dry conditions.

"Same thing with a structure, too," he said. "You have wind-driven fires that could push it into the structure that can make things a lot worse."

Povandra said he doesn't know how the fire was started and that it's under investigation. No one was injured.

