Rapid City getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend

Costumes, candy, masks and hand sanitizer. Halloween festivities in Rapid City will include COVID-19 safety measures to give kids and families fun, health-conscious celebrations.
Scare in the Square and Downtown Trick-or-Treat
Main Street Square hosts its annual Scare in the Square from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, in conjunction with the Downtown Rapid City Business Group’s Downtown Trick-or-Treat. Admission to both events is free. Free masks and hand sanitizer will be available as visitors enter Main Street Square.
“We hope people will wear masks and we’ll have signage around that reminds people to social distance,” said Maja Marsh, Main Street Square’s marketing and media director.
Kids can visit the Kidz Zone, ride the Fun Express train, and take pictures with giant inflatable Black Cat or at the photo booth. Vendors and event sponsors in Pedestrian Alley will have food booths and “festive swag,” Marsh said.
Kids can trick-or-treat at about 25 downtown businesses, many of whom are coming up with creative ways to safely distribute candy, Marsh said. Printed maps of trick-or-treat locations can be picked up at Main Street Square. This year, for those who prefer a contactless map, a digital version is available in Google maps, Marsh said.
“We’re thankful for the businesses that are participating, and we think it’s great for the community,” Marsh said. “We hope they enjoy it. It’s always such a popular event.”
Safe N’ Sweet Trick N’ Treat
Storybook Island’s annual Safe N' Sweet Trick N' Treat takes place from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. All ages are welcome. Park employees will dress in costume to distribute candy. Admission is $3 per person; this event is a fundraiser so the park can provide free admission when it’s open each summer.
Safety guidelines for Safe N' Sweet Trick N' Treat are posted on Storybook Island’s Facebook page:
“We recommend masks. We do ask if you have a fever of 100.4 or higher that you stay home. If you have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 in the last 14 days you stay home. Please maintain six feet apart while standing in line. We will have two lines going for admissions.”
Mysteries at the Museum
Mysteries at the Museum is a new event at The Journey Museum. Hours are 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $4 per child, $8 per adult, with half-price admission for Modern Woodmen members. This is a fundraiser to benefit the museum, with a goal to raise $1,500 that will be matched by Modern Woodmen of America.
Designed to be “not scary but cool and fun,” Executive Director Troy Kilpatrick said kids, parents and grandparents can join in activities in the museum’s gallery, store, lobby and theater.
“We are going to have social distancing. We’re asking everyone to wear safety masks. We’re moving experiences around on the main floor so we don’t have big groups in any one space,” he said.
The museum is equipped with hand sanitizer stations and stickers on the floor to encourage social distancing. Extra cleaning will be done throughout the days Mysteries at the Museum is going on, Kilpatrick said. Safety protocols for this event are listed at journeymuseum.org/calendar/view/mysteries-in-the-museum.
The activities are designed to be as contact-free as possible, he said. A Blue’s Clues-style scavenger hunt invites families to solve riddles using QR code scanning with their smartphones. Visitors also can design glow-in-the-dark crafts and test them in the Star Room. Toddlers can win prizes in a musical Monster Mash Walk.
“We’ve dressed the museum up in a fun way, and it’s still educational for all ages,” Kilpatrick said.
Churches and organizations throughout Rapid City and the Black Hills also are hosting Halloween activities; safety precautions vary. A list of other Halloween events is in Hills Happenings on Page B8.
