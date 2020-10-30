Rapid City getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend

Safe N’ Sweet Trick N’ Treat

Storybook Island’s annual Safe N' Sweet Trick N' Treat takes place from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. All ages are welcome. Park employees will dress in costume to distribute candy. Admission is $3 per person; this event is a fundraiser so the park can provide free admission when it’s open each summer.

Safety guidelines for Safe N' Sweet Trick N' Treat are posted on Storybook Island’s Facebook page:

“We recommend masks. We do ask if you have a fever of 100.4 or higher that you stay home. If you have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 in the last 14 days you stay home. Please maintain six feet apart while standing in line. We will have two lines going for admissions.”

Mysteries at the Museum

Mysteries at the Museum is a new event at The Journey Museum. Hours are 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $4 per child, $8 per adult, with half-price admission for Modern Woodmen members. This is a fundraiser to benefit the museum, with a goal to raise $1,500 that will be matched by Modern Woodmen of America.