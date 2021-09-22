Rapid City girl identified as victim in fatal crash

A 15-year-old Rapid City girl has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night east of New Underwood.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Mercury Sable was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle went off the roadway and rolled. The three occupants, who were not wearing seat belts, were thrown from the vehicle.

Olivia Newman, one of the passengers, was pronounced dead at the scene. Kayden Chalmers, the 18-year-old male driver, and a 15-year-old female passenger sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a Rapid City hospital. Both are from Rapid City.

Charges are pending against the driver. He is currently jailed on charges of possession of alcohol by a minor, driving under the influence and vehicular homicide.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

