Rapid City High School Male, Female Athlete of the Year to be announced Saturday

Rapid City High School Male Athlete of the Year and Female Athlete of the Year are slated to be announced during the the 50th annual Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame and Recognition Banquet on Saturday at The Monument.

Candidates for the High School Male Athlete of the Year include Simeon Birnbaum of Rapid City Stevens, Landin Winter of Rapid City Central, Cade Kandolin of St. Thomas More, Jason Maciejczak of Douglas and Mitch Heidecker of Rapid City Christian.

Candidates for the High School Female Athlete of the Year include Olivia Kieffer of Rapid City Christian, Jayda McNabb of Rapid City Stevens, Mataya Yellow Mule of Rapid City Central, Marin Duffy of St. Thomas More and Lamara Castaneda of Douglas.

St. Thomas More alumna and University of Utah graduate Dru Gylten, and Stevens alumnus and University of South Dakota graduate Mason Archambault will be honored as the female and male athletes of the year in the college division.

Former NFL placekicker Adam Vinatieri, athletic trainer Paul Richter, rodeo contractor Jim Sutton and coach Scott Benson will all be inducted into the Rapid City Hall of Fame.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Monument's Lacroix Hall and is open to the public. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door.

