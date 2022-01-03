Rapid City home declared a complete loss after fire

A fire rendered a Rapid City home a complete loss Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Rapid City Fire Department.
The fire was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Mile High Avenue.
"The call came in as a report of flames and black smoke coming from the back deck," the release states. "When crews arrived on scene, the fire was already into the rafters and into the attic, which allowed the fire to spread throughout the home quickly. Crews attacked the fire from the front and back of the house and were able to stop the forward progress of the fire fairly quickly."
A cat was pulled from the home and put on oxygen by medics at the scene. No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross has been called to assist the family, according to the release. The cause of the fire is under investigation.