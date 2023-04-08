The third annual Black Hills Defense and Industry Symposium will bring leaders of academia, research, industry, military and Black Hills communities together to discuss the importance of defense investment in western South Dakota.

Starting at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 12 at The Monument, leaders will discuss how attendees can contribute to solutions for stronger national defense and bolster regional economic development.

The Associate Vice President for Research-Economic Development at South Dakota Mines, Joseph Wright, J.D., has been on the event committee since it began and will also be the emcee for this year’s symposium. He is expecting 300 people to attend the two-day event.

"Rapid City has had a national footprint when it comes to supporting the Department of Defense and this event is an opportunity for businesses and the community that want to be more engaged in the military industry," Wright said. "Some of our fastest growing companies in Rapid City are all DOD connected. Companies that attend can learn how it works from people that have done it."

The 2023 Symposium will feature discussions and breakout sessions that include three distinct technical topics: design and construction, critical minerals and PFOS/PFOA. The designated topics are meant to identify potential areas of business opportunities that local companies can pursue by supplying a product or service to the local military industry, according to Wright.

Design and construction helps general contractors and subcontractors learn how they can participate in the impending growth at Ellsworth Air Force Base. Discussions regarding critical minerals, addressing humanitarian issues and America's reliance on foreign countries to acquire minerals that are used to manufacture military equipment will be held. Companies in attendance will discuss how they can help minimize harm inflicted on third world countries where mineral harvesting operations are located, develop cleaner and more environmentally conscious harvesting methods, and how the United States can lessen its dependence on foreign countries to acquire critical minerals.

PFOS/PFOA are a class of roughly 9,000 manmade chemicals used in many products including food packaging, personal care products and firefighting foam — which Air Force bases often use. Since the chemicals do not naturally degrade, they are accumulating in the air, soil and water. They have recently been linked to cancer, kidney disease, birth defects, decreased immunity, liver problems and a range of other serious diseases.

"[PFOS/PFAS] are a significant focus for the armed services right now to remediate some of the past uses of those materials that are an environmental risk," Wright said, "The School of Mines and the base are leaders in addressing that issue. I can't think of a company that is working on that locally but we hope to have companies that this is their interest."

The first day of the event will feature speaker Nancy Balkus, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Environment, Safety, and Infrastructure (SAF/IEE). South Dakota Mines will then lead a PFOS/PFAS technical session followed by a reception at the Fine Arts Theater.

Beginning Thursday, April 13 at 8 a.m., the second day of the event will largely be a networking opportunity for leaders in academia, research, industry and military. Featured speakers will include Congressman Dusty Johnson; Senator Mike Rounds; Major General Scott Vander Hamm, USAF, Retired, Vice President and Corporate Lead Executive at Northrop Grumman Corporation; and Major General John Allen, USAF, Commander, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

There are no fees for students or active military and civilian personnel at South Dakota National Guard, Camp Rapid and Ellsworth Air Force Base. All Black Hills residents are encouraged to attend.