Rapid City inmate placed on escape status
alert top story

Rapid City inmate placed on escape status

  • Updated
Good Plume

A minimum-security inmate has been placed on escape status.

Inmate Ivan Good Plume left the Rapid City Community Work Center without authorization Friday evening.

Good Plume, age 38, is Native American. He is 6-feet-2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Good Plume is serving an 18-year sentence from Pennington County for aggravated assault.

Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

If you see Good Plume or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.

