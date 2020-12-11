Rapid City Invitational Results

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Friday's Individual Division
Red Pod
Team Scores
1 Pierre T.F.Riggs 203.0; 2 Harrisburg 168.5; 3 Brandon Valley 164.5l 4 Spearfish 106.5; 5 Rapid City Central 88.0; 6 Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 64.5; 7 Belle Fourche 49.0; 8 Milbank 36.0; 9 Douglas 34.0; 10 St. Thomas More 11.0
Individual Results
106
1. Zander Nielsen of Brandon Valley
2. Carter Ractliffe of Harrisburg
3. Jagar McCarthy of Rapid City Central
4. Jamin McGray of PIerre T.F.Riggs
113
1. Noah Williams of PIerre T.F.Riggs
2. Logan Brown of Rapid City Central
3. Sam Davis of Brandon Valley
4. Hunter Wagner of Harrisburg
120
1. Blake Judson of PIerre T.F.Riggs
2. Josh Hoffman of Spearfish
3. Kale Crowser of Douglas
4. Riley Schmidt of Rapid City Central
126
1. Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley
2. Korbyn Ockenga of Harrisburg
3. Nate Williams of PIerre T.F.Riggs
4. Lane Longbrake of Belle Fourche
132
1. Clayton Donovan of Spearfish
2. Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley
3. Kahlor Hindman of PIerre T.F.Riggs
4. Tyson Durham of St. Thomas More
138
1. Cael Larson of Rapid City Central
2. Hayden Shaffer of PIerre T.F.Riggs
3. Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg
4. Jesse Johnson of Brandon Valley
145
1. Oakley Blakeman of Spearfish
2. Peyton Fridrich of Beresford-Alcester-Hudson
3. Tyson Johnson of PIerre T.F.Riggs
4. Zack Soderlin of Rapid City Central
152
1. Max Sailor of Spearfish
2. Logan Serck of Beresford-Alcester-Hudson
3. Deegan Houska of PIerre T.F.Riggs
4. Gavin Chapman of Brandon Valley
160
1. Payton DeWitt of Douglas
2. Bailey Badwound of Spearfish
3. Daniel Tafoya of PIerre T.F.Riggs
4. Nathan Horrocks of Harrisburg
170
1. Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley
2. Ryan Hirschkorn of Harrisburg
3. Lucas Chamberlin of PIerre T.F.Riggs
4. Aaron Larson of Beresford-Alcester-Hudson
182
1. Carter Tuntland of Harrisburg
2. Gavin Stotts of PIerre T.F.Riggs
3. Leyton Raffety of Milbank
4. Cade Bickerdyke of Belle Fourche
195
1. Gavin Gulbranson of Harrisburg
2. Toby Schneck of Milbank
3. Jacob Larson of PIerre T.F.Riggs
4. Landon Schurch of Beresford-Alcester-Hudson
220
1. Owen Warren of Brandon Valley
2. Ayden Viox of Harrisburg
3. Jackson Witte of Rapid City Central
4. Alex Jensen of Beresford-Alcester-Hudson
285
1. Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley
2. Preston Taylor of PIerre T.F.Riggs
3. Aiken Crowley of Belle Fourche
4. Josh Larsen of Harrisburg
Blue Pod
Team Scores
1 Rapid City Stevens 168.0; 2 Sturgis Brown 140.5; 3 Mitchell 128.0; 4 Watertown 101.0; 5 Chamberlain 91.5; 6 Huron 67.5; 7 Hot Springs 66.0; 8 Aberdeen Central 59.0; 9 Lead-Deadwood 49.0; 10 Harding County 12.0
Individual Results
106
1. Sloan Johannsen of Watertown
2. Rayden Zens of Aberdeen Central
3. Korbin Osborn of Sturgis Brown
4. Spencer Eldeen of Mitchell
113
1. Jack Schoenhard of Rapid City Stevens
2. Weston Everson of Watertown
3. Mason Schrempp of Aberdeen Central
4. Devyn Anderson of Chamberlain
120
1. Logan Graf of Rapid City Stevens
2. Kaden Olson of Sturgis Brown
3. Moses Gross of Huron
4. Landon Williams of Lead-Deadwood
126
1. Jagger Tyler of Mitchell
2. Dominic Santiago of Chamberlain
3. Logan Desersa of Sturgis Brown
4. Caleb Richter of Rapid City Stevens
132
1. Tristen Fierbach of Lead-Deadwood
2. Brock Sparks of Mitchell
3. Kelton Olson of Sturgis Brown
4. Jacob McCormick of Rapid City Stevens
138
1. Caleb Allen of Rapid City Stevens
2. Braydon Steuck of Aberdeen Central
3. Thomas Powell of Chamberlain
4. Braden Temple of Sturgis Brown
145
1. Gabe Skustad of Chamberlain
2. Bryan Roselles of Rapid City Stevens
3. Ian Johnson of Watertown
4. Zaven Osborne of Sturgis Brown
152
1. Riley Benson of Rapid City Stevens
2. Ben Althoff of Watertown
3. Tucker Vilhauer of Mitchell
4. Harrison Good of Sturgis Brown
160
1. Wren Jacobs of Sturgis Brown
2. Mac Young of Watertown
3. Tyler Voorhees of Rapid City Stevens
4. Tyson Degen of Mitchell
Girls
#1
1. Shea Irion of Spearfish
2. Sydney Uhrig of Pierre
3. Taylor Lindstrom of Douglas
4. Meredith Ramacher of Hot Springs
#2
1. Paige Denke of Rapid City Stevens
2. Mariah Kruske of Spearfish
3. Celeste Ketcheak of Rapid City Stevens
4. Hailey Rodriguiez of Belle Fourche
#3
1. Regina Stoeser of Harrisburg
2. Mary Chessmore of Pierre
3. Melina Frank of Aberdeen Central
4. Serenity Kasper of Hot Springs
#4
1. Taylor Graveman of Spearfish
2. Gianna Stangeland of Pierre
3. Hattie Baldwin of Pierre
4. Abbie Culver of Sturgis Brown
#5
1. Madison Snyder of Sturgis Brown
2. Cassandra Witte of Rapid City Central
3. Abigail Spray of Hot Springs
4. Taylor Warriner of Pierre
#6
1. Trinity Zopp of Lead-Deadwood
2. Morgan Woosley of Aberdeen Central
3. Brookyn Brant of Sturgis Brown
#7
1. Mary Mehlaff of Pierre
2. Morgan Lantaff of Harrisburg
3. Emalee Larson of Pierre
Mylie Taylor of Pierre
#8
1. Marlee Shorter of Pierre
2. Danica MIller of Harrisburg
#9
1. Ciara McFarling of Pierre
2. Aliena Shell of Aberdeen Central
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!