Residents, employees and visitors in downtown Rapid City will need to find alternative parking overnight Thursday, with the city issuing its second snow removal alert of the winter.

Between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. Thursday, city crews planned to plow curb-to-curb in the blocks between Fifth Street and West Boulevard and Kansas City Street to Omaha Street.

Any vehicles left in that area overnight will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense, a news release from the city said. More than 30 cars were ticketed and towed during the last alert in December, when heavy snow and high winds from Winter Storm Diaz brought Western South Dakota to a standstill.