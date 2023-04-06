The City’s Building Services Division issued 241 building permits in March with a combined valuation total of more than $61.7 million, the second-highest valuation total for the month, surpassed only by the $62.6 million issues in March 2016.

For the first quarter of the year, the City issued 615 building permits with a combined total valuation of $117.7 million. By comparison, the City issued 585 building permits with a combined valuation total of $91.4 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Included in last month’s total were a dozen permits valued at more than one million dollars each with a combined valuation total of $46.4 million. The high-valued permits included a public works/utilities permit valued at more than $13 million to contractor PKG Contracting, Inc. for the WRF Aeration Basin Clariflocculator at the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.

A permit valued at almost $6.7 million was issued to Inland Truck Parks Company with Gustafson Builders as contractor for the Inland Truck Parks and Repair facility on Dyess Avenue. Monument Health Rapid City Hospital was issued a permit valued at over $5.8 million with Layton Construction Company, LLC as contractor for the Surgery Endoscopy facility’s second floor addition on Fairmont Boulevard.

Shepherd Hills Commons LLC was issued five permits for several apartment complexes including a 50-unit apartment building on East Anamosa Street ($4.5 million) and Whitfield and Hickory apartment complex units on Mickelson Drive with permits valued from $1 million to more than $1.8 million each. Signature Companies LLC is the contractor for each of the projects.

A footing foundation permit valued at more than $4 million was issued to Block 5 LLC with Lloyd Construction Company as contractor for the project at 525 St. Joseph Street. A permit valued at nearly $3 million was issued for the Sioux Park Tennis Courts and Covered Seating project on Sheridan Lake Road with Complete Concrete Inc. as contractor. Black Hills Capital, LLC received a grading permit valued at more than $2 million for the Shephard Hills South project on E. Anamosa Street. Enchanted LLC with Zeisler Construction LLC was issued a permit valued at $1.2 million for a 15-unit complex on Fifth Street.