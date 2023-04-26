Rapid City’s sales tax receipts for the first two months of 2023 are nearly 5.5% higher than the first two months of 2022.

The January and February general fund sales tax receipts total nearly $5.5 million ($5,484,339). The total is 5.48% higher than the sales tax receipts from January and February of 2022 ($5,199,166).

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the rate of inflation for the Midwest Region in January was 6.0 percent, 5.6 percent for February and 4.9 percent for March.

“The January and February numbers are steadily higher than years past,” said City Finance Director Daniel Ainslie. “Our receipts are keeping close or steady with the rate of month-to-month inflation rates for our region.”

For 2022, the City’s sales tax receipts totaled more than $38.4 million, a record for annual sales tax receipts in the community. The total was 6.46% higher than the previous record of just over $36 million in 2021.