Rapid City Journal takes Cammack request to Supreme Court

The Rapid City Journal is asking the South Dakota Supreme Court for a writ of prohibition or writ of mandamus to verify whether or not state Sen. Gary Cammack was shown special treatment when a Meade County judge agreed to seal his case before completing a six-month probation condition after the state lawmaker plead guilty to careless driving.

Jon Arneson, a lawyer representing the Journal, had asked a judge and Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo to explain why the Union Center Republican arrested for DUI was able to have his case sealed in an apparent violation of state law.

Since requests to the Pennington County state's attorney, Judge Chad Callahan and Cammack for more information have gone ignored for nearly two weeks, the Rapid City Journal's attorney is asking the state Supreme Court to intervene.

“Through our attorney, we made several good faith efforts in an attempt to receive what obviously should be public information," said Rapid City Journal Editor Kent Bush.

"Because the magistrate and prosecutors in the case refused to provide that information or even respond to the requests, we have been forced to escalate this case to the Supreme Court in an attempt to force some level of transparency in what transpired in this case. If there was a special deal offered or illegal actions taken to hide a case from public view for political reasons, we hope the Supreme Court will reverse it.”

In an email, Arneson said that he and the Journal have an awareness of a June 29 suspended imposition condition that would not permit the court to seal Cammack's file until Dec. 29, yet the file was sealed by Judge Callahan on Oct. 1.

"And although we have tried, we cannot get probative confirmation from lawyers or the court that there was an intervening order that removed the June 29 probation as a condition of the suspended imposition of sentence," Arneson said. "Finally, the state statutes allowing courts to grant the suspended imposition of sentence do not appear to authorize a court to grant the same without including a period of probation, so we believe if an order amending the original disposition to exclude any probation actually exists, it is invalid."

Arneson included a timeline of the events related to the case, starting with Cammack's Jan. 18, 2020, arrest in Meade County.

On January 18, Gary Lynn Cammack was arrested in Meade County. The rest of the timeline is outlined as follows:

Cammack was subsequently charged with speeding and Driving Under the Influence 1st Offense and his case filed and docketed as 46CR-120-000031 in Meade County on January 21, 2020.

Because of a conflict of interest, the prosecution of Cammack was handled by the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office.

Nathaniel Nelson, of Sturgis, represented Cammack.

Cammack made his initial appearance on Feb. 4, 2020, and pleaded not guilty.

A status hearing was held on May 7, 2020.

A pretrial conference was held on Nov. 19, 2020.

A jury trial was scheduled for July 1, 2021.

A second pretrial conference was held on June 10, 2021.

A plea agreement was reached between Weiss and Nelson.

Cammack entered a plea of guilty to speeding and careless driving on June 29, 2021.

Magistrate Judge Callahan5 granted Cammack a Suspended Imposition of Sentence.

The dispositional document recording and reporting the sentencing in Cammack’s case on June 29, 2021, shows that the Suspended Imposition of Sentences had two conditions: 1. That the defendant pay fine and costs today. 2. That the defendant violate no laws for a period of six months.

Pennington County Deputy States Attorney Alexandra Weiss represented the state in the case. Although the Journal has not received confirmation that Callahan presided over the June 29, 2021, hearing, his later involvement makes it a reasonable assumption.

On October 1, 2021, several emails were sent between and among the Cammack’s attorney, the Pennington County state’s attorneys, the Meade County clerk of court and Judge Callahan.

The email exchange resulted in Judge Callahan signing an order sealing the Cammack file on October 1, 2021.

The October 1, 2021, sealing order, in turn, had to be grounded in the supposition that Cammack was to have been granted an SIS with no probation condition in the first instance on June 29, 2021.

On October 15, 2021, the Journal’s attorney sent a letter to Nelson, Vargo and Weiss, in an attempt to determine the facts and circumstances that allowed a six month probation period from June 29, 2021, to abruptly terminate in a sealed file on October 1, 2021.

After receiving a letter from Nelson, the Journal’s counsel expressed more concerns in an October 18, 2021, email, to which Nelson replied: “The intent of the plea agreement at the time of sentencing was that there would be no obey all laws condition ordered, and the matter would be done and sealed at the time of sentencing. Judge Callahan amended the order via email to remove the obey all laws provision so the case was resolved in the way it was intended in the plea agreement. The agreement was that the matter should have never had an obey all laws provision to begin with.”

Although Nelson provided the Journal with a copy of the arrest documents, the October 1 emails and the Judge Callahan’s October 1 sealing order on October 18, subsequent efforts by Journal’s attorney to have the participants help him understand the process that led to the ex post facto sealing order or what transpired on June 29, 2021, that created this snafu. In one of the emails, Nelson sought Weiss’s consent to having his client’s file sealed, writing: “In the 4th circuit there is an option [to] seal with a suspended imposition of sentence at the time of sentencing and also the wait one year or six months options like in the 7th....” This begs several questions. Was there a written record of the plea agreement? Why would Nelson need to explain the purported 4th circuit option to Weiss 3 ½ months after the sentencing hearing? And why do the clerk’s notes “show it was just a suspended imposition — no immediate seal” and why does “Odyssey show a seal date of 12/29/21.” When did Judge Callahan’s send an “order via email” and is there a record of it?

Journals’ attorney’s question regarding the existence of the order amending the original dispositional order — of which he was notified by Nelson in the email on October 18, 2021— has also gone unanswered by attorneys for Cammack, the prosecution and Judge Callahan.

Arneson argues that the granting of a suspended imposition sentence with no period of probation "exceeds of the court's authority" conferred by state law.

"Judge Callahan should be prohibited from granting ... a Suspended Imposition of Sentence without a probation condition. Moreover, Judge Callahan must be prohibited from enforcing any such order, the effect of which allows for the defendant’s immediate discharge and immediate sealing of his file at the time the guilty plea is entered," Arneson writes.

