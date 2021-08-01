 Skip to main content
Rapid City juniors win 4 titles on final day of Midland Scientific Open
LOCAL TENNIS

Rapid City juniors win 4 titles on final day of Midland Scientific Open

  • Updated
061921-tennis-002.JPG (copy)

Nolan Rehorst fires off a forehand during the USTA Common Cents Junior Open tournament June 18 in Rapid City. Rehorst won the Boys 16 & Under division Sunday at the Midland Scientific Open at Sioux Park.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal staff, File

Four Rapid City junior tennis players took home championships in their divisions Sunday on the final day of the Midland Scientific Open at Sioux Park.

After upsetting the No. 2 seed in the semifinals of the Boys 14 & under singles division Saturday, Jackson Hancock topped Henry Beckloff 6-1, 6-2 to claim the division.

Athena Franciliso finished off her dominating performance in the Girls 14 & under singles division, dropping two games all tournament and winning the title match 6-0, 6-2 over Syvlie Mortimer.

Mortimer got her revenge, however, as she returned to the court with teammate Madison Marsh for the Girls 14 & under doubles championship and beat Franciliso and Erica Lingwall 6-2, 6-2.

In the Boys 16 & under division, a round robin, Nolan Rehorst ended a 3-0 performance with a 6-0, 6-0 victory to secure the title.

In the Girls 16 & under division, also a round robin, the championship came down to a match between Sophia Raymond and Marlee Shorter of Pierre. Pierre came out on top, winning 7-6(2), 6-2.

The open divisions also produced one set of champions from the Black Hills, as F. Potvin and W. Hanley overcame a one-set deficit in the Women's Open Doubles division to beat the top seeds 2-6, 6-4 10-5.

Among the other winners Sunday, Kyle Seelig of Hatfield, Pennsylvania claimed the Men's Open Singles title with a 6-0, 6-2 victory, and Plymouth, Minnesota's Nicole Snezhko earned the Women's Open Singles title with a hard-fought 6-2, 4-6, 10-3 victory.

