After the resounding success from a pothole hotline and more than a thousand calls for street light issues since 2021, Rapid City is implementing a new, easier way for locals to report concerns.

The Public Works Department now has a "report a problem" link for non-emergency issues like non-working street lights, potholes, traffic signals or signs. Users can submit an online form describing the problem, its location, when it was noticed and their contact information.

"This new link will provide the public and the city with a new tool to work together in addressing issues in a quicker and more efficient manner," said Shannon Truax, public works executive coordinator. "We really appreciate the public’s response and continued communication with the City on reporting issues they see with street lights, potholes and other issues."

The link is accessible here: https://bit.ly/RapidCityLightsAndPotholes and through the City's website by going to city online forms and clicking "non-emergency traffic safety concern." Issues can also be reported by calling the Traffic Operations Division at (605) 394-4118.

When reporting a streetlight issue, Truax said to include the four- or five-digit number affixed to it or the block of the street where it's located. Providing an exact location will make it easier for city crews to address the problem.

Truax said street crews repaired more than 3,000 potholes in Rapid City in 2022 alone, many of which were called in by residents.

"Our crews can’t be everywhere at all times and this is a clear case of the public serving an important mission, as a collective second set of eyes to help us in keeping our streets and neighborhoods lit and getting issues with our roads and traffic lights addressed."

Crews usually respond to the report within a day, Truax said, helping to address a problem that can continue for weeks — or longer — if not reported.