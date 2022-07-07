 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEGION BASEBALL

Rapid City legion teams to compete in Gopher Classic

  • Updated
  • 0
062922-spt-post22-4.JPG (copy)

Post 22 player Jacob Solano (11) is congratulated by teammates Ryker Henne, middle, and Phillip Bentz, right, on June 28 at Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City.

 Olivia Anderson, Journal staff

All three Rapid City American Legion teams, Post 22, Post 320 and Post 315, travelled to Minneapolis this weekend for the annual Jim Hanus Gopher Classic.

The Gopher Classic is the largest All-Legion Tournament in the country and this year's field boasts 96 teams from across the nation.

The field compete in 16 pods of six teams over the weekend, before the winners of each pool advance to a single elimination tournament on Monday with a championship round on Tuesday.

070222-Post320-18.jpg (copy)

Action between Post 320 against Belle Fourche Post 32 on July 2 at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Post 315 is playing in the Victoria Pool at Poppitz Field in Victoria, Minn. Post 320 is playing in the Prior Lake Pool at Memorial Field in Prior Lake, Minn. Post 22 is playing in the Edina Pool at Braemer Park in Edina, Minn.

Here is the pool-play schedule for the teams from Rapid City and the single-elimination tournament schedule.

All Times Mountain

Friday, June 8

Post 22 v.s. Edina (Minn.);8 a.m.

Post 315 v.s. Maple Plain-Orono (Minn.);10:30 a.m.

Post 315 v.s. Papillion (Neb.);1 p.m.

Post 22 v.s. East Ridge (Minn.);1 p.m.

Post 320 v.s. Prior Lake (Minn.);6 p.m.

Saturday, June 9

Post 22 v.s. Bemidji (Minn.);8 a.m.

Post 22 v.s. Greenville (Ohio);10:30 a.m.

Post 315 v.s. Watertown;1 p.m.

Post 320 v.s. Alexandria (Minn.);1 p.m.

Post 315 v.s. Burnsville (Minn.);3:30 p.m.

Post 320 v.s. Chaska (Minn.);3:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 10

Post 22 v.s. Papillion South (Neb.);8 a.m.

Post 320 v.s. Middleton (Wisc.);8 a.m.

Post 320 v.s. Hutchinson (Minn.);10:30 a.m.

Post 315 v.s. Wayzata (Minn.);6 p.m.

Monday, June 11

Round of 16 and Quarterfinals

Bloomington Site

Woodbury Winner v.s. Mankato Winner;8 a.m.

Bloomington Winner v.s. University Northwestern Winner;10:30 a.m.

Game 1 Winner v.s. Game 2 Winner;1 p.m.

Eden Prairie Site

Eden Prairie Winner v.s. Hopkins Winner;8 a.m.

St. Michael Winner v.s. Waconia Winner;10:30 a.m.

Game 1 Winner v.s. Game 2 Winner;1 p.m.

Excelsior Site

Excelsior Winner v.s. Prior Lake Winner;8 a.m.

Lakeville North Winner v.s. Maple Grove Winner;10:30 a.m.

Game 1 Winner v.s. Game 2 Winner;1 p.m.

North St. Paul Site

North St. Paul Winner v.s. Edina Winner;8 a.m.

Victoria Winner v.s. Anoka Winner;10:30 a.m.

Game 1 Winner v.s. Game 2 Winner;1 p.m.

Tuesday, June 12

Championship Round, Veterans Field (Minnetonka, Minn.)

North St. Paul Winner v.s. Eden Prairie Winner;8 a.m.

Excelsior Winner v.s. Bloomington Winner;10:30 a.m.

Game 1 Winner v.s. Game 2 Winner;2 p.m.

