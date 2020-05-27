Rapid City legislator balks at Noem's plan to use funds

Taffy Howard, a Rapid City Republican, called the hazard pay bonuses for state employees “ridiculous” because those employees did not have to risk exposure to the virus.

She said she was frustrated because the administration is doing “everything possible to spend every single penny of that $1.25 billion” when national debt is climbing.

Clark said employees have worked long hours over holidays as they scrambled to respond to the coronavirus.

Michael Saba, a Sioux Falls Democrat, was concerned about a lack of oversight on how the funds are being used. The state planned to launch a website to detail expenditure. Saba said he has not had access to much information from the state.

Meanwhile, Monument Health, the largest hospital system in the western part of the state, warned that they expect coronavirus infections to grow rapidly in the coming weeks. It said the region has experienced a low number of infections so far, but as people adhere less to social distancing, a surge is likely.

“Monument Health is prepared for this potential surge, but it will certainly stretch capacity from both a space and staffing standpoint,” it said in a statement.