Rapid City municipal government officials are looking to make changes on filing Code of Conduct complaints against elected officials and the process that follows once a complaint is received.

The city's Legal and Finance Committee unanimously recommended approval Wednesday of the changes, which will be heard before the full Rapid City Council on Monday.

City Attorney Joel Landeen said the Rapid City Code of Conduct for Elected Officials was originally adopted in 2012. He said there have been a handful of complaints filed since the adoption of the code.

Since 2020, the city council dealt with three Code of Conduct complaints against city council members. Two were unanimously dismissed by the full council. However, in March 2020, the city council expelled former Ward 1 Council member Lisa Modrick on a Code of Conduct complaint after she threatened and harassed a member of the Rapid City Regional Airport Board of Directors.

Landeen said based on recent experiences, a decision was made to make some revisions to the Code of Conduct process. He said the new revision will require a complaint to be filed on a form provided by the city. The complainant would be required to provide a sworn, notarized oath on the form prior to submitting the complaint to the City Attorney's Office.

Once the complaint is received, it would be examined by the City Attorney's Office to make sure it meets all compliance requirements. If it does not, the City Attorney's Office will contact the complainant to address deficiencies.

Landeen said if the review of the complaint meets requirements, it would then be forwarded to all city council members — but remain confidential from the public until later in the process.

The city council president and vice president would review the complaint and direct the City Attorney's Office to either complete a full investigation and report back to the city council, to not investigate based on the merits of the complaint, or to instruct the City Attorney's Office to discuss the complaint with the city council in an executive session prior to taking any additional action.

"Previously, my office was required to do an investigation, no matter whether the complaint really had been merit or not, which obviously consumes time and resources to do that," Landeen said Wednesday. "When we've had discussions with council [about this], they thought it was a good idea to have that option. If council leadership were to decide not to proceed with a complaint that would be communicated to the rest of the council."

Landeen said the confidentiality aspect of the process is to make sure there is merit to the Code of Conduct complaint before disclosure and to make sure the accused receives due process.

"If you're listening to constituents telling you how they feel about something that's probably appropriate," he said. "If you're engaging in a lot of discussion about the substance of the complaint before the hearing. That could certainly be problematic."

The revised Code of Conduct complaint process will be heard by the full council during 6:30 p.m. Monday public meeting at City Hall.