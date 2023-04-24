A 23-year-old Rapid City man appeared in Pennington County Court Monday and pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of having sexual contact with a young child over a three-year span.

A March 1 grand jury indictment charges Scott Randall with sexual contact with a child under sixteen years of age from Jan. 1, 2019 to April 1, 2022. The alleged victim was four years old at the beginning of that time frame and almost eight years old by the end of it.

Randall was arrested March 13 and booked into the Pennington County Jail. He is held on a $15,000 cash only bond. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. The charge holds a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.

Randall has another open case pending in Pennington County for an alleged DUI, failing to stop at a driveway or alleyway, and driving without insurance.

South Dakota court records show Randall has various misdemeanor convictions dating back to 2017, including a simple assault conviction in Butte County. His other cases involved traffic violations and possession/use of drug paraphernalia.

Randall is scheduled to appear in court for a motions hearing at 10:45 a.m. on June 5.