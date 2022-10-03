 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rapid City man accused of rape, incest over 8-year period

A 34-year-old Rapid City man faces a possibility of life in prison if convicted of charges claiming he committed first-degree rape and aggravated incest starting on a child's eighth birthday and continuing until they were 16 years old, court documents show. 

Bronson Odle was arrested on Aug. 25. He appeared at the Pennington County Courthouse via video conference from the jail on Monday morning for the reading of his rights and charges. Odle's defense attorney, Nicholas Peterson, asked Circuit Court Judge Stacy Wickre if she would hold Odle's arraignment until after the other prisoners' arraignments due to the nature of the charges. Wickre noted that she intended to stay on the predetermined schedule and went forward with the arraignment. 

Odle is currently facing two felonies. If convicted of first-degree rape, a class C felony, he would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, and maximum of life in prison and a $50,000 fine. 

If convicted of aggravated incest, a class 3 felony, he would face up to 15 year in prison and a $30,000 fine. The statute language states the victim was either Odle's child or the child of a spouse or former spouse. 

Peterson reserved an argument regarding bail for his client's upcoming status hearing, which is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Nov. 21. He is currently held at the Pennington County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.

Odle's court records show a dismissed misdemeanor from 2010 for failing to renew vehicle registration and a dismissed domestic abuse protection order from August that was in effect for less than two weeks. 

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

