Rapid City man appears in court after chase through Box Elder and Rapid City

After a vehicle chase through Box Elder and Rapid City that ended in a brief foot pursuit, a 37-year-old Rapid City man received a higher bail than prosecution recommended in court Monday.

Pennington County Judge Scott Bogue set Sean Hawk's bail at $15,000 Monday morning during Hawk's initial appearance after the prosecution requested $10,000. Hawk is charged with five felonies and one misdemeanor for the incident that includes an allegedly stolen truck and two teenage girls with gang affiliations.

According to the Box Elder Police Department (BEPD) news release, officers responded to a call at 8 a.m. Friday of a possible stolen vehicle in the Box Elder area. Police attempted to pull the late 1990s Ford pickup truck over at Cottonwood Drive and Line Road. Hawk, who authorities allege drove the vehicle, did not pull over and two BEPD officers pursued him.

Hawk then “drove on and off several roads through fields, pastures, fences, and onto Radar Hill Road soon entering the Prairie View Housing subdivision to tear through additional yards and fences," according to the release. While in the subdivision, the truck briefly stopped to allow two juvenile females to get out of the vehicle and run.

Police later found, questioned and arrested the two girls, who were identified as 15-year-old and 17-year-old runaways with gang affiliations. Both are known to police. The girls' names have not been released but were both charged with possession of controlled substances, according to the BEPD.

After the girls exited the truck, Hawk reportedly drove into the Creekside subdivision, back onto Radar Hill Road, lodged the truck into a 6-foot tall chain link fence and drove his truck into a police vehicle.

Bogue said on Monday at Hawk’s initial appearance that the officer got out of his vehicle before Hawk rammed the truck into it a second time.

The BEPD report states Hawk continued through more fields and a creek bed to the South Interstate 90 Service Road, where it was able to get onto I-90 west into Rapid City. Near Exit 59 at the Lacrosse Street interchange, the truck crossed oncoming traffic to use the eastbound on-ramp to exit the interstate.

“On Lacrosse Street the suspect continued to drive in circles, around apartment buildings, further endangering vehicles and pedestrian traffic in the area,” the release states.

The truck came to rest after becoming stuck in a drainage ditch against a utility pole near the intersection of Eglin and Lacrosse streets. After a brief foot chase, police tased and arrested Hawk, who is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, a class two felony; aggregated intentional damage to private property valued between $5,000-$100,000, a class four felony; possession of a stolen vehicle, a class five felony; possession of methamphetamine, a class five felony; aggravated eluding, a class six felony; and driving under the influence, a class one misdemeanor.

However, the complaint against Hawk provides two categories of aggravated assault the state can try to prove: that Hawk attempted to cause serious bodily injury to an officer, or caused such injury, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life; or that Hawk attempted to cause, or knowingly caused, bodily injury to an officer with a dangerous weapon, referring to the truck.

If convicted of all charges, Hawk could face up to 48 years in prison and $96,000 in fines.

During his appearance, Hawk appeared virtually from the Pennington County Jail. He made a heart shape with his hands, apparently to several people in the courtroom attending in support of him. He also said, “Love you, Nadia,” to one of the individuals.

Pennington County Deputy State’s Attorney Alexandra Weiss said Hawk has a prior felony in Colorado for vehicular manslaughter and asked Bogue to set Hawk’s bail at $10,000 because he is a danger to the community.

Hawk’s lawyer asked Bogue to grant Hawk a personal recognizance bond for his new charges, so he is able to accrue time served while being held at the jail on existing cases. Bogue set Hawk’s bail at $15,000.

Hawk was wanted for a non-extraditable warrant out of Oregon for selling marijuana and a felony arrest warrant for a bond revocation on a Feb. 6 possession of controlled substance charge. Hawk’s pending cases also include three class one misdemeanor charges for impersonation to deceive a law enforcement officer on Feb. 18, May 9 and June 7.

In 2007, Hawk pleaded guilty to a class one misdemeanor charge for impersonation to deceive a law enforcement officer and a class one misdemeanor charge for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He received two 180 day suspended sentences on each charge.

In 2021, Hawk pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, a class one misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 21 days suspended and nine days time served. His license was also suspended for 30 days.

A preliminary hearing for Hawk’s recent charges is set for 2 p.m. Aug. 9.