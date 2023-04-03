A 46-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Sunday after allegedly threatening two people — including a minor — with a knife inside a hotel room on Mount Rushmore Road early Sunday morning.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, officers arrived at the Travelodge on Mount Rushmore Road after a call of someone threatening two people with a knife around 4:25 a.m.

When police got to the hotel, they found Louis Pacer and "several other individuals" in the room. After investigating, they arrested Pacer for allegedly threatening the two people, a 12-year-old child and an adult woman.

A criminal complaint charges him with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for putting the two in fear of serious bodily harm.

At the time of his arrest, Pacer was serving probation for a 2021 possession of methamphetamine conviction. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to a five-year suspended sentence and five years of probation.

If convicted of the aggravated assault charges, Pacer will face a maximum of 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue set Pacer's bond at $3,000 cash only. Pacer is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 2:30 p.m. on April 18.