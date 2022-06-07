Rapid City man arrested after construction site shooting, none injured

A Rapid City man has been arrested after reportedly shooting at a construction site south of the city on Monday afternoon.

The Pennington County State's Attorney's office charged Carl Relf, 53, with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for pointing and firing a handgun at five construction workers along State Highway 79 south of Rapid City, according to the indictment.

"This is a work in progress, but we don't have any indication at this point that he had anything to do with the construction team," said Helene Duhamel, spokesperson for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

The law enforcement report regarding the incident is sealed, but the Pennington County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release Tuesday morning sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a male shooting at construction workers at 1:30 p.m. Monday to the area of Highway 79 and Spring Creek Road south of Rapid City. South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers converged on the area.

Duhamel said it is unclear exactly how many shots Relf reportedly fired.

"A construction worker followed him to a two track road that was nearby, southeast of the intersection of Highway 79 and Spring Creek Road, so he was found pretty quickly," Duhamel said.

It is unclear when law enforcement arrested Delf. His booking time with the Pennington County Jail is listed as 7:02 p.m. Monday and Duhamel said he was under control by 1:49 p.m., but she could not provide an arrest time.

"They were still interviewing people all afternoon," Duhamel said.

Relf will appear in Pennington County court at 10 a.m. Wednesday after the court moved his initial appearance from Tuesday morning. He is currently in custody at the Pennington County Jail.

