Rapid City man arrested for 13 counts of animal neglect

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Rapid City man in relation to an animal neglect investigation north of the city. 

Kenneth Jobbins, 72, was arrested for 13 counts of animal neglect. A total of 14 horses and two donkeys were removed from Jobbins' property on the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue on Thursday morning. 

IMG_7407.jpg

Neglected horses on a property north of Rapid appear to be dead in a picture provided to the Journal. The property owner is under investigation for animal neglect and the Sheriff's office has confirmed an investigation is underway in the area and that they seized 14 horses and two donkeys Thursday. 

Holly Mattern spoke with the Journal last week about the conditions Jobbins' horses were in. Mattern said she and other neighbors had been contacting law enforcement for more than a year. She said the horses were extremely skinny, kept without food, and those that were alive were standing in pens with dead horses.

The case is active and ongoing, said Sheriff's office spokesperson Helene Duhamel, additional charges may be pending.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by Happy Tails Haven Horse Rescue to help with the care and feeding of the animals. 

Contact Darsha Dodge at ddodge@rapidcityjournal.com

