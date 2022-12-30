Rapid City man arrested for attempted murder after Tuesday shooting

Police arrested a 34-year-old Rapid City man Friday morning for attempted murder after he allegedly shot and wounded another man on Tuesday night.

The police department obtained an attempted murder arrest warrant for Leon Plumman on Thursday, and arrested him in the 600 block of North First Street where he was allegedly causing a disturbance.

He was arrested for obstruction, possession of controlled substance, intentional damage to property and unlawful occupancy. He was booked into the jail just before 8 a.m. Friday, according to the Pennington County Jail roster.

A call reporting gunshots came in around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday from the 900 block of North Seventh Street in Rapid City, according to the Rapid City Police Department. When police arrived, officers found blood and other discarded items in an alleyway behind the street.

Shortly after police found the evidence, someone called 911 from the Crestwood Street and Downing Drive area in north Rapid City saying a man had a gunshot wound.

About 1.5 miles from where the alleged victim appears to have been shot, police found the injured man in a vehicle in the intersection of Crestwood Street and Downing Drive. He was taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Plumman is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. Tuesday after the New Year holiday.