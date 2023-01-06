 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rapid City man caught in Sturgis child sex sting pleads guilty

  • Updated
  • 0

The youngest of six men arrested for soliciting sex with minors in an undercover sting during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally pleaded guilty on Friday to attempting to receive child pornography, a crime steps lower than the original charges. 

The 24-year-old Kordelle Running Hawk entered federal Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollman's court in chains and a grey-striped Pennington County Jail uniform flanked by two U.S. Marshals. 

Kordelle Running Hawk

Running Hawk

Running Hawk was originally charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. He pleaded not guilty in August 2022. If he had been convicted of that charge, he would have faced a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life and a $250,000 fine. 

He now faces five to 20 years in prison. As part of his plea deal, prosecutors are recommending a six-year sentence, although the sentencing judge is not bound by that recommendation. 

Running Hawk was out on parole from state charges when the federal government charged him during the sex sting. In April 2021, Running Hawk pleaded guilty in Pennington County Court to a felony count of unauthorized ingestion of methamphetamine. Running Hawk received a suspended sentence and time served with two years of probation, which he started on Jan. 13, 2022 and is scheduled to complete on Jan. 13, 2024.

Running Hawk is currently held at the Pennington County Jail awaiting sentencing.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

