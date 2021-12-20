Rapid City man charged with aggravated assault after downtown shooting

A 29-year-old Rapid City man has been taken into custody for aggravated assault in relation to a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning near Main Street and 9th Street, according to a press release from the Rapid City Police Department.
Isaiah Murcado was arrested Saturday in relation to the shooting, which left one man with serious injuries.
The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday.
"This appears to be the result of of an altercation between two parties who had become known to each other over the course of the evening and we do not believe there to be an ongoing threat to public safety," the release states.
The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the shooting.