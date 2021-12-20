 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Liv Hospitality
alert top story

Rapid City man charged with aggravated assault after downtown shooting

Crime logo.jpg

A 29-year-old Rapid City man has been taken into custody for aggravated assault in relation to a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning near Main Street and 9th Street, according to a press release from the Rapid City Police Department.

Isaiah Murcado was arrested Saturday in relation to the shooting, which left one man with serious injuries.

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday.

"This appears to be the result of of an altercation between two parties who had become known to each other over the course of the evening and we do not believe there to be an ongoing threat to public safety," the release states. 

The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the shooting. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Dec. 16

Your Two Cents for Dec. 16

Reading Tuesday's article "Vision Fund Projects" and I have a couple of concerns. If you don't have your project ready to go ASAP no funding; …

Watch Now: Related Video

Monkeys involved in kidnapping and deaths of 250 puppies captured in India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News