A Rapid City man has been charged with second-degree manslaughter after being accused of killing a man by pushing him down an embankment early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.
Thomas Tesch, 51, was arrested Friday evening after witnesses told police that he was the one who pushed Schuyler Swan, a 38-year-old Rapid City resident, down the embankment.
Swan was found unresponsive and not breathing around 2:30 a.m. Thursday behind the Regional Health mental health hospital on Mountain View Road, which backs up against a park and the bike path.
Medical units put Swan in an ambulance but he was pronounced dead on the way to the emergency room. An autopsy Thursday afternoon found that he died of a brain bleed. Police officers arrested Tesch after speaking with witnesses and those last in contact with Swan.