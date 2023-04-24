A 37-year-old Rapid City man charged with rape has a history of violating protection orders, charging documents and court records show.

Leon Few Tails appeared before Presiding Judge Craig Pfiefle on April 20 for his arraignment on second-degree rape — which involves some sort of force, coercion or threats — violation of a protection order, simple assault and interference with emergency communications.

The alleged crime took place March 10 against a victim who had an active protection order against Few Tails. He was arrested March 11; a grand jury charged Few Tails March 22.

Court documents show Few Tails was convicted of violating a protection order three times before the alleged rape: in Morton County in February 2022 and in Meade County in January and February this year. He pleaded guilty each time.

For the first Meade County violations, Few Tails received suspended sentences and was ordered to pay court costs. The Morton County case did not appear in a search of South Dakota's online court records database.

Pennington County records show he was convicted of simple assault domestic violence in 2010 and sentenced to a 180-day suspended sentence with credit for 24 days of time served.

Less than two weeks after the 2010 sentencing, Few Tails was arrested for violation of a protection order. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a 90-day suspended sentence with credit for five days of time served.

In December 2022, he pleaded guilty to domestic abuse simple assault in Pennington County and was sentenced to 30 days in the jail, all suspended.

If convicted of the most recent charges, Few Tails faces up to 50 years in jail and a $50,000 fine for the class 1 felony rape charge, and up to one year in the county jail and a $2,000 fine for both the alleged simple assault and emergency communication interference, both class 1 misdemeanors.

Violating a protection order is, by statute, a class 1 misdemeanor as well. However, if the state can prove it is in fact Few Tails' fourth violation, the charge increases to a class 5 felony with a maximum sentence of five years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Few Tails is held at the Pennington County Jail on a $5,000 cash only bond. He is scheduled to appear in court at 9:45 a.m. on June 1 for a motions hearing.