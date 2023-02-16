A 29-year-old Rapid City man appeared in Pennington County Court Thursday to hear a rape charge read to him, adding to multiple child sex crimes the state alleges he committed in 2022.

Micah Medalen is facing one count of fourth-degree rape, nine counts of possessing or distributing child pornography, and one count each of solicitation of a minor, furnishing a minor with alcohol and a violation of a contact order against the minor he allegedly raped.

Fourth-degree rape is defined as sex with a minor who is between the ages of 13 and 16 and more than three years younger than the perpetrator. The alleged victim in Medalen's case was 16 years old during the time frame he's accused of the crime: April 1, 2022 to June 1, 2022, the child's 17th birthday.

Medalen pleaded not guilty to all counts and denied information that he's a habitual offender. Court records show he was convicted of child abuse in 2019 and sentenced to a 10-year suspended sentence and six years of probation. He is set to be discharged from probation in 2025. He faces a probation violation in that case.

If the state proves someone is an habitual offender — meaning they have a prior felony — following felony convictions are elevated to one felony class higher than normal. If the state proves Medalen is a habitual offender and he is convicted of the rape charge, he'll face up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

The child pornography counts — normally a class 4 felony — would be elevated to class 3 felonies and carry up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. The alcohol charge and violation of a no contact order are each class 1 misdemeanors with a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $2,000 fine upon conviction.

The construction worker paid a $250 cash bond in July 2022. He was on an ankle monitor, but Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle signed an order on Feb. 3 to remove the ankle monitor as long as Medalen remains employed at P&M Construction.

Court records show that Pfeifle received an unsigned printed letter in Medalen's name from a woman in November 2022 asking the judge to reconsider placing him on an ankle monitor.

"The monitor would drastically affect my day to day and work lives. I work very long hours and my schedule is not a set in stone schedule. I have not had any contact with the other person in the case, not only due to the no-contact order but also because I truly have no desire to have anything to do with her," he apparently wrote.

The judge sent an email to Medalen's lawyer, John Murphy, asking him to remind his client she does not allow ex parte — on behalf of — contact or "hybrid representation."

Medalen officially requested the removal of the ankle monitor through Murphy on Feb. 2, which the judge initially denied and then approved on Feb. 3.

Medalen is scheduled to appear in court at 2:30 p.m. March 9 for a motions hearing. A trial date has not been set.