Rapid City man died in one-vehicle crash near Box Elder

A Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash west of Box Elder.

Preliminary information indicates a 2005 Jeep Cherokee was eastbound on a country road when the vehicle overturned.

Ty Brownotter, a 27-year-old passenger, died as result of his injuries. Juanita Wolfe of Rapid City, the 26-year-old driver, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. Two other men, ages 21 and 25, received minor injuries.

Charges are pending against the driver. Seat belt use for all of the occupants is under investigation.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

