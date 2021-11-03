Rapid City man facing murder charge for shooting victim in the head

One of two men arrested in connection with the death of 24-year-old Dhani I. Aronson is facing a murder charge.

Andrew Thorson, 29, has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million cash only bond at the Pennington County Jail.

Thorson is accused of killing Aronson by shooting him in the head, according to the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office.

Thorson made an initial appearance in court on Wednesday, along with Jacob Staton, 25, who is facing an charge of accessory to murder. His bond was set at $500,000. Both suspects are from Rapid City.

Staton is accused of being present during the clean up of the murder scene and disposal of Aronson's body, according to the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office.