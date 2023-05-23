A Rapid City man was sentenced last week to 20 years in federal prison for attacking correctional officers in the Oglala Sioux Tribe Adult Offender Facility last year.

On Jan. 16, 2022, 31-year-old Eric Blue Bird hit a correctional officer with her own baton, poured hand sanitizer on her, attempted to light her on fire and attacked other correctional officers and tribal officers when they came to help.

Blue Bird pleaded guilty on Nov. 4, 2022 to robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Blue Bird Thursday to two ten-year terms to run consecutively followed by three years of supervised release. Viken also ordered him to pay restitution and a $200 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund, a mandatory standard assessment for all federal felony convictions.

Blue Bird was originally indicted in January 2022 for kidnapping, assault on a federal officer and assault with a dangerous weapon, which he pleaded not guilty to before agreeing to a plea deal.

According to a factual basis statement Blue Bird and the government signed, he was on administrative segregation at the facility when the attack occurred. Because of his status, he was allowed one hour outside of his cell each day.

The correctional officer was escorting him back to his cell at the end of that hour when Blue Bird attacked her. She tried to call 911, but Blue Bird hit her hand with the baton, breaking the phone and injuring her hand.

Because Blue Bird had taken her keys, she couldn't get out of the holding area outside his cell. He hit her with the baton in the shoulder and back, repeatedly asking her if she wanted to die.

When a group of seven correctional officers and Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety officers arrived to help the officer, Blue Bird attacked them with the baton, hitting one officer in the hand.

He then sprayed pepper spray he had stolen from the correctional officer, hitting two other correctional officers in the face before he was subdued.

The woman was trapped with Blue Bird for 15 minutes, according to court records.

Blue Bird is in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service awaiting transportation to a Bureau of Prisons Facility to serve his sentence. Since there is no parole in the federal system, Blue Bird is required to serve all 20 years.