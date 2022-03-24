Rapid City man identified as crash victim

A Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Rapid City.
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2006 Subaru Impreza was westbound on Lower Spring Creek Road when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve. The vehicle went off the roadway and rolled.
Jeremy Solt, the 37-year-old driver and only occupant, was not wearing a seat belt and thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.