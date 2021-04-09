Rapid City man identified as motorcycle crash victim

A Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash west of Rapid City.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2014 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle was southbound when the motorcycle went off the road and rolled.

Anthony Robinson, Sr., the 58-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 0