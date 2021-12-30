 Skip to main content
Rapid City man identified as victim in Christmas day crash

st patrick fatal.jfif

The Rapid City Police Department on the scene of single vehicle fatal crash on Christmas Day.

 Courtesy photo

A Rapid City man has been identified as the person killed in the Dec. 25 crash.

Jamie Sayler, 31, died in a single vehicle crash near the intersection of East Highway 44 and Center after a SUV left the road and struck a pole.

Sayler was deceased upon arrival, while two other occupants were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The crash is under investigation and it is believed that alcohol and drugs are factors in the crash, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

