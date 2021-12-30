Rapid City man identified as victim in Christmas day crash

A Rapid City man has been identified as the person killed in the Dec. 25 crash.

Jamie Sayler, 31, died in a single vehicle crash near the intersection of East Highway 44 and Center after a SUV left the road and struck a pole.

Sayler was deceased upon arrival, while two other occupants were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The crash is under investigation and it is believed that alcohol and drugs are factors in the crash, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

