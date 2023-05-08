A Rapid City man appeared in Pennington County Court Monday and pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he threatened a woman with a knife at her home in March.

Marcus McBride, 29, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and threatening a law enforcement officer.

The state alleges he threatened a woman with a knife at her home on Berniece Street around 7:30 a.m. March 30. When officers arrived on scene, McBride came out of a nearby residence and the victim identified him as the assailant. McBride allegedly made threatening statements towards law enforcement during his arrest.

If convicted of the charges, McBride faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine for the aggravated assault, a class 3 felony. Threatening a law enforcement officer is a class 1 misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of one year in the Pennington County Jail and up to a $2,000 fine.

McBride posted a $2,000 cash bond April 3 and must stay away from the alleged victim while he is out.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a status hearing at 10:45 a.m. on June 26.