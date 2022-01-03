Rapid City man recalls surviving the blizzard of 1949

The year 1949 roared into the northern Plains with a blizzard that still ranks as one of the worst on record. For Ozzie Osheim and his college pals, it was an adventure as they and about 400 other stranded travelers rode out the storm together in Wall.

Osheim, 94, of Rapid City vividly recalls the blizzard and the hospitality of Wall residents overwhelmed by unexpected visitors.

“It’s a memory you don’t forget. You can’t say enough about the townspeople in Wall and how they were so helpful to everyone that was marooned. It was just great,” he said.

The blizzard started on Sunday, Jan. 2. Osheim was 21, a freshman at School of Mines who’d spent Christmas vacation in his hometown of Canton. Osheim and four friends were traveling from eastern South Dakota to Rapid City.

“We were headed for Rapid City on the old two-lane highway. We left Sioux Falls between 10:30 and 11 a.m. We got as far as Kadoka. It was snowing but not too bad,” Osheim said.

The friends stopped at a café in Kadoka.

“I imagine we goofed off there for 45 minutes to an hour having coffee. When we came out of the café, it was a raging blizzard,” Osheim said. “Being young and full of vinegar, we decided we could make it back to school.”

Four of the five young men were veterans in their freshmen year of college, he said. They were traveling in a 1937 Plymouth, snow falling so hard the men couldn’t see more than 10 feet in front of them. The driver veered into a ditch between Quinn and Wall.

“The car stayed upright, but now we can’t get back on the road and it’s dark,” Osheim said. “Fortunately for us, a commercial bus came along and saw our headlights and stopped. … If we’d sat out in that ditch, it would have been disastrous.”

The five men grabbed their coats, locked their car and ran for the bus. Osheim said that busload was probably the last people to get into Wall as the storm worsened. Wall had about 550 residents at the time who sheltered the hoards of visitors. About 100 of the stranded were fellow School of Mines students, Osheim said.

The blizzard’s snow and wind intensified Sunday night and Monday, bringing most travel in western South Dakota to a complete halt. According to South Dakota Public Broadcasting, the blizzard dumped up to 20 inches of snow. Winds over 70 miles per hour blew the snow into drifts 20 to 30 feet tall. Temperatures dropped below well zero across northwestern South Dakota.

The blizzard raged through Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and finally broke overnight Wednesday, Osheim said.

“The townspeople were very, very kind but by the time we got there (Sunday), there was no place else to go. There was a little hotel and it had a restaurant, and a couple of doors down were little restaurants. Those places stayed open 24 hours a day.”

Hotel rooms were occupied 24 hours a day; elderly people and families were given priority for the rooms. Osheim and his friends slept sitting up wherever they could find space, wearing the same clothes for a week.

The driver of the bus that had rescued the five friends was under orders from the bus company to keep the diesel bus running 24 hours a day. Osheim said he and his friends periodically went with the driver to carry gallons of diesel to the bus.

“Since the bus had to keep running, lots of people slept on the bus. It was probably one of the nicer places to sleep,” Osheim chuckled.

On Thursday and Friday, Osheim and his friends helped dig out people’s cars, shoveled sidewalks and assisted where they could. Some cars were buried with three or four feet of snow on them.

“When the storm broke, everybody was out helping the townspeople, and the School of Mines boys organized a little dance band and they got permission … to use one of the town’s buildings and they held a dance on Thursday night and Friday night. A lot of townspeople came and it was quite a celebration,” he said.

About midnight during the Friday night dance, “somebody walked in and yelled, ‘The road is open to Wall.’ Within five minutes, that hall was empty. Everybody was rushing back to get their cars and head for Rapid City,” Osheim said.

Osheim and his friends, meanwhile, needed to wait until daylight to get their car out of the ditch, so when the dance ended they walked back to the town’s hotel.

“The owner … said the rooms are pretty filthy but if you want to lay your heads down for the first time in a week, go ahead,” Osheim said. “We slept on all those dirty beds and thought that was heaven."

During the day Friday, Osheim and his friends had walked to the ditch and started shoveling around their car. On Saturday morning, the men walked behind a snowplow to retrieve their car.

“When we opened the doors of that 1937 Plymouth, the snow was drifted in level to the dashboard and the top of the seats. Snow was curved all the way across inside of the hood,” Osheim said.

The car started right up, he said, and showed no signs of damage.

"When we got back to school and got showers, it was quite a story to tell," Osheim said.

The early January blizzard was not the end of savage winter weather in the region. According to the National Weather Service, storms through mid-February 1949 produced enormous snow drifts that paralyzed much of the region. Roads and railroads were blocked, so airplanes brought food and medical supplies to isolated towns and hay to livestock.

“This is rated as the most severe blizzard in Rapid City history, considering wind, snow and temperature factors," wrote Fred H. McNally, Rapid City Weather Bureau Office meteorologist-in-charge.

January 1949 is the snowiest January on record for many of the observing stations in the Black Hills region. In spite of several days between blizzards reaching temperatures in the 50s and 60s, January 1949 was one of the coldest January's recorded, the National Weather Service said.

